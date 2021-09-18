Two critically injured after vehicle hits East Hills Mall

A board is covering damage caused by an overnight crash. Two people were critically injured when a vehicle hit East Hills Mall. 

Two people were critically injured after a vehicle struck the side of JC Penny at East Hills Mall. 

According to police, the incident happened late Friday night when a truck backed into the building. A pedestrian and a passenger of the vehicle were transported for care.  

The St. Joseph Police Department's Traffic Patrol Division is investigating the crash. News-Press NOW will continue updating the story as information becomes available. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.