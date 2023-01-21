top story breaking Two car crash blocks off section of South Belt Highway News-Press NOW Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the 900 block of South Belt Highway.The collision, which took place at approximately 7 a.m., occurred after a gray Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic.The crash resulted in both sections of the Northbound traffic and the turn lane becoming blocked until about 8:24 a.m.One person suffered minor injuries, with no one needing medical attention. No arrests were made. Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Medicine Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Follow Daniel Slaybaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Sports Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday +7 Sports Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape +29 Sports NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party More Regional News → National News +4 Sports The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’ +7 World News Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting Sports Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro More National News → 0:34 Jan 20 wx 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
