St. Joseph Police Department officers were at the scene of a standoff on the 1300 block of Penn Street for around two hours Tuesday afternoon.
Officers used a megaphone to request the person inside the residence to exit the building with their hands held up. There was an armored vehicle and K-9 unit on scene.
After entering the back door of a residence, law enforcement did not find anyone inside. According to police, this residence is the location of a person wanted on a charge, but they could not say who the subject or charge is.
The investigation is still ongoing.