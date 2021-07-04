A serious head on collision occurred four miles north of Gower on U.S. Highway 169 around noon today.
Three of the individuals were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for their injuries, while the fourth, a 17-year-old, was taken by Life Flight to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H crash report, the 17-year-old driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south, crossed the center divide of the highway and hit the front bumper of a 2017 GMC Sierra, which was traveling north.
The driver of the Sierra was Curtis Faulconer, 40, of Smithville, Missouri.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The passengers included in the wreck are a 11-year-old and Jeremy McAlister, 39, of Milan, Missouri.
The conditions of all of the individuals included in the wreck are listed as serious.
