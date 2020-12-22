A number of outages have left parts of St. Joseph without power Tuesday morning, according to Evergy.
The area affected extends from the west of I-29 down Frederick Avenue to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. It goes as far north as Neighbor Road and just slightly south of Frederick Avenue.
The Law Enforcement Communication Center also advises that traffic lights are also out in the area of Belt Highway and Beck Road as well as King Hill Avenue and Lake Avenue. Evergy hasn't reported an outage in that area, yet.
The cause has not been identified, but crews are working on the problem. To view the map visit https://outagemap.evergy.com/