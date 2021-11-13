Police are investigating a shooting that took place downtown.
The incident took place around 4:15 p.m.
A male subject was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Newspressnow will update with more information as it becomes available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for trusting us for your local news coverage. You have reached the maximum number of free articles per month. Subscribe today for unlimited access to News-Press NOW. It's a fast and easy way to support local journalism.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Support local journalism Continue with unlimited access with a subscription today.
Support local journalism Thank you for your continued trust in our local news coverage. Subscribe today for unlimited access.
Support local journalism Local news has never been more important. Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Local news has never been more important. Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Support local journalism Local news has never been more important. Subscribe to enjoy unlimited news and information from News-Press NOW. Otherwise, you can read up to 5 stories a month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place downtown.
The incident took place around 4:15 p.m.
A male subject was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Newspressnow will update with more information as it becomes available.
Reed Gregory can be reached at reed.gregory@newspressnow.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.