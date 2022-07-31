Police at S. 17th St.

Law enforcement vehicles block off South 17th Street on Sunday afternoon near Messanie Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Members of the St. Joseph Police Department engaged in a stand-off with a suspect, who's name has yet to be released by police, Sunday near Messaine Street.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the suspect is a white, 50 year-old male.

Tags

