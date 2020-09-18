The St. Joseph Police Department arrested a man shortly before noon Friday after a standoff at an address that was the scene of a police response Tuesday afternoon.
Dustin Venneman, 24, was arrested for resisting and interfering with arrest. Police said Venneman was wanted on investigation charges for several shootings. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Venneman on Sept. 14. Officers gave up pursuit that day due to erratic driving, when Venneman hit speeds of 60 and 70 mph where the posted limit is 25 mph.
Friday, officers requested Venneman, who was hiding in the attic, to exit the building on the 1300 block of Penn Street. An armored vehicle was also on the scene. Officers released tear gas into the residence in an attempt to get Venneman out.
Police responded in a similar manner on Tuesday. When officers entered the building, they could not locate Venneman inside.