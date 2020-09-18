The St. Joseph Police Department arrested a man shortly before noon Friday after a standoff at an address that was the scene of a police response Tuesday afternoon.
Officers requested a male subject, who was hiding in the attic, to exit the building on the 1300 block of Penn Street. An armored vehicle is also on the scene.
Police responded in a similar manner on Tuesday. When officers entered the building, they could not locate the subject inside. According to the department, the residence is the location of a person wanted on a charge.