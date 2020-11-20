A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the South Belt Highway Friday evening, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
The incident happened near the intersection of South Belt Highway and Pickett Road around 6:15 p.m.
The woman suffered serious injuries, including to the head, and was taken to Mosaic Life Care.
A St. Joseph police officer said this is not the first time a vehicle has struck a pedestrian at that exact same location.
Both north- and southbound lanes of South Belt Highway are still closed as police officers are at the scene.