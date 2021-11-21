The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on the 1300 Block of S 16th St. around midnight.
At least one adult and one child were transported to the hospital with burns, with the severity of the burns being unclear at this time.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation continues.
newspressnow will update this story as more information becomes available.
