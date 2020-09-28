One person was transported to Mosaic Life Care after a wreck involving a school bus Monday morning.
According to a St. Joseph police officer on scene, the wreck occurred around 10:44 a.m. at the intersection of South 28th and Monterey streets.
"The school bus was stopped at the stop sign on Monterey at 28th Street. The driver said she looked both ways, didn't see cars coming and proceeded to go into the intersection to continue westbound and ended up hitting a car that was northbound on 28th Street," Officer Tim Clark said.
There were two children on the bus, but neither were reported to have injuries.
A passenger in the car that was hit went to the hospital. No serious injuries were reported.