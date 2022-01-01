One person was fatally shot early Saturday morning.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at 1101 Randolph Street. Police were called to the area on reports of shots fired.
Police found a male subject who was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.
