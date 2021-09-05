Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning

A traffic accident Sunday morning resulted in one individual being sent to the hospital for serious injuries.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident involving two vehicles just after 11:00 a.m. near the 3900 block of Messanie St. Officers and emergency personnel tended to an individual who was the driver of a motorcycle involved in the accident. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.
The driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the accident was uninjured and the St. Joseph Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
