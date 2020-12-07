The mother of Daisy Coleman has died from an apparent suicide just four months after the death of her daughter.
According to a social media post from SafeBAE, Melinda Coleman took her own life Sunday evening. SafeBAE is the nonprofit co-founded by Daisy Coleman which aims to prevent sexual assault in middle and high schools.
"The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than should could face most days," the post said.
Daisy Coleman survived a sexual assault at the age of 14 and was featured in the 2016 documentary "Audrie and Daisy." She died in August of suicide.
Melinda Coleman's son, Tristan, died in a car accident in 2018.