Messaine structure fire deemed to be arson

News-Press NOW
Sep 11, 2022

A structure fire on Messaine St. was deemed by firefighters on duty to be an arson on Sunday.

By Daniel Slaybaugh
News-Press NOW

St. Joseph Fire Department firefighters responded to an abandoned structure fire on Messaine St. at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a leading firefighter on the scene, the building was set ablaze in an act of arson, with the perpetrators lighting the garage on fire.

The fire then spread to the back side and roof of the house, collapsing the roof inward.

The fire has since been contained and perpetrators remain at large.

News-Press will update this story as more details become available.
