Messaine structure fire deemed to be arson

A structure fire on Messaine St. was deemed by firefighters on duty to be an arson on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

St. Joseph Fire Department firefighters responded to an abandoned structure fire on Messaine St. at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a leading firefighter on the scene, the building was set ablaze in an act of arson, with the perpetrators lighting the garage on fire.

