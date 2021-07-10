A man in his mid-20s is being treated for gunshot wounds after being shot multiple times Saturday evening at Brittany Village Apartments on North 36th Street.
The victim was shot around 6:20 p.m. outside the apartments, St. Joseph Police said.
Police recovered two bullet casings but the number of shots taken was unknown, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Chris Thomas said.
"Rain can wash blood away and other types of possible DNA, trace evidence, things like that," he said. "So that's just one of the many factors. There's a whole lot to it."
Police are investigating the shooting's cause. That includes searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information can call the department at 816-271-4777, Thomas said.
