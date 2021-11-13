A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg Saturday in Downtown St. Joseph.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Messanie Street, St. Joseph police said, but the man traveled about 1.5 miles to Faraon and 11th streets before first responders could find him.
The case remains under investigation.
News-Press NOW will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
