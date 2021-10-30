A St. Joseph man was sent to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries after a car accident ejected him from his vehicle early Saturday morning.
The accident happened at about 1:40 a.m. where according to investigators, the vehicle traveled south of the roadway off an East West portion of Route-K, 1/2 mile north of St. Joseph.
The vehicle went airborne and then struck the ground.
Newspressnow will update information as it becomes available.
