A man was shot and killed shortly before 6:45 p.m. during an altercation with a Livingston County sheriff's deputy just east of Chillicothe on Highway 36.
The deputy was called for a one-vehicle accident, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.
A man approached him near an unoccupied vehicle and handed over a bag of possible drugs. The man reportedly was muttering to himself and the deputy was concerned about possible mental health problems.
The two were talking in the deputy's patrol car when the man reportedly attacked him. The deputy was forced to use his firearm, and the man was declared dead at the scene.
The deputy was taken to Hendrick Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.
A portion of westbound Highway 36 remains closed during further investigation.
