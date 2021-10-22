Law enforcement investigates threat made to Central High School

Police are investigating a possible threat to Central High School.
According to St. Joseph Police Department Cpt. Jeff Wilson, the St. Joseph School District and law enforcement were made aware of the threat at least a day ago. While he declined to address any specifics or the nature of the threat, he did say it was made on social media.
Law enforcement enhanced security at the school Friday but said they were unsure of the threat's credibility.
News-Press NOW did contact the school district on Thursday about a possible lockdown. However, a spokesperson for the school district declined to acknowledge any threats, saying only that the school was not under a lockdown.
Students were seen leaving Central High School, some being picked up by their parents Friday morning.
