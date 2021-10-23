An automotive accident sent a juvenile to the Children's Hospital of Omaha after a wreck just outside of Rockport Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on 245th st. 2 miles outside of Rockport, When the vehicle slid off The road causing it to overturn.
The juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and is currently undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital of Omaha.
Newspresssnow will have more updates as they become available.
