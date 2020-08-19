The Jamesport post office collapsed Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. causing the four-way intersection at Aubrey Grove and Broadway Street to be blocked off in all directions.
No injuries occurred due to the collapse, Daviess County Emergency Management said.
The post office and businesses connecting to the building are currently closed and the post office is currently meeting to discuss the plan moving forward.
The collapse is being investigated and Davies County Emergency Management and they are waiting on structural engineers to arrive.