Information needed on endangered missing man from St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Police Department has released information about an endangered missing person, Cody Dustin Grace, 26, of St. Joseph.
Grace is a white male, 140 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. A possible address for Grace is listed as 208 S. 22 Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to notify Detective R. Woodley at 816-271-4777. No other information on Grace has been released.
