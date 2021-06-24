  • Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Fire Department is responding to a house fire on the 5500 block of King Hill Avenue.

Part of the the road is barricaded while crews work to put out the fire.

House fire causes road closure on King Hill Avenue

The St. Joseph Fire Department on scene of a house fire at the 5500 block of King Hill Avenue.

News-Press NOW will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Maykayla Hancock can be reached at makayla.hancock@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter: @NPNowHancock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.