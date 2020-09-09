CUMMINGS, Kan. -- A former church in Cummings caught fire Wednesday morning and firefighters were still on the scene this afternoon.
When firefighters arrived, flames could be scene from the roof and smoke surrounded the former Cummings United Methodist Church. Within an hour the roof had collapsed and firefighters continued to battle the blaze.
The building is now a clothing store called Our Coat of Many Colors, located at 13919 Front St., in Cummings.
Atchison County Emergency Manager Wes Lanter was also on the scene, along with local fire departments and other emergency personnel.
No injuries are being reported at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.