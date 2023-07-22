top story Fatal motorcycle crash kills one St. Joseph man Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The crash caused traffic delays on the South Belt highway. Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fatal vehicle crash took the life of one St. Joseph resident Saturday afternoon.The collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of the South Belt Highway and Pear street around 10 a.m..The intersection was blocked off much of the day with traffic directed away from the scene.This is an ongoing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +11 Nebraska 'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend +9 National Entertainment Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest Northland SENIOR NEWS LINE: New drug for Alzheimer's Disease also pricey More Regional News → National News +54 World News Polls close as Spain awaits results from election that could take the country to the right +9 World News Organization of Islamic Cooperation suspends Sweden's special envoy over desecration of Quran +22 World News Hun Sen's ruling party claims landslide win in Cambodian election that saw opposition suppressed More National News → 0:42 Temperatures are heating up 21 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
