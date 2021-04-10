Four people were killed in a car crash Friday night, a 22-year-old mother and her three kids.
Cynthia Davis is the older sister of Amy Morse, the mother. Davis confirmed the children's names: Rosalie Morse, 4, Braxtin Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1.
Davis spent Saturday morning on the scene with law enforcement. She described her sister Morse as a dedicated mother and used the strength her sister would have had in the situation to stay strong. She reminisced on memories and the Easter holiday they all spent together.
"[Rosalie] was a spunky bright ray of sunshine that had the most beautiful auburn hair and beautiful blue eyes that would light up any room," she said.
"Braxtin, he was a rambunctious 2 1/2-year-old. He had a couple of other medical conditions but never did that once deter who he was, his attitude, his personality. He would put off the biggest smile and play face for you over anything else. Along with every condition or treatment he had to endure, he was so strong. And I love that about him," Davis said.
"Anastasia, she was the cutest little girl with blonde hair, blue eyes, this beautiful little grin every time you would look at her and say, ‘hi baby,’ and she would just smile at you the whole time and we would laugh about everything and she was the most outgoing spirit even for a 1-year-old," she said.
Davis was woken up by law enforcement early Saturday morning to confirm the death of her sister and nieces. Braxtin survived the accident but later died of his injuries at the hospital Saturday morning. Davis said they were able to be on FaceTime with Braxtin before he died.
"We had a little more time with Braxton but it wasn’t very much, but he knew we were there," she said.
Davis described being woken up by law enforcement as you would see in a movie.
"It takes your breath away and I had to stand there for a minute and ask, ‘Are you sure? Can you describe the car? Where did it happen? With who? Who was involved?’ And name numerous things for them to answer and basically when they described everything to a T about [Amy] with the red hair that she had cause she dyed her hair all the time, her hair up in the little piggy bun things that she always did and the description of the kids is really what took me away and I knew," Davis said.
Davis used the good memories she has of her sister, her nieces and nephew to stay strong while she spent time on the scene of the crash Saturday morning.
"It’s giving me that peaceful-mind thought of the good times that we had. All of the memories we made. Even in Anastasia, the youngest, smallest, short lifespan that she had I had so many great memories with her and Rosalie and Braxtin too we had play dates I have two kids so we constantly had runaway play dates, makeovers with the girls, those kinds of things," Davis said.
But, it is not easy. “It was hard to come upon the scene of the accident, what ultimately laid my sister and her kids to rest was very hard. To say the least, it was very hard. The car is awful it’s not even in one piece really so I can only imagine what went through her head initially when it began to happen."
An investigation into the cause of the crash still is ongoing. A section of Pear Street is closed off as law enforcement work in the area. News-Press NOW will continue following this story.
