A debris fire has shut down part of I-229 late Friday night.
The St. Joseph Police Department advised people to avoid I-229 north- and southbound from U.S. Highway 36 to the Fourth Street exit due to the fire.
A News-Press NOW journalist on scene reports it appears a transformer has caught on fire.
The police department also announced a widespread power outage. Evergy's outage map indicated around 2,500 residents are without power.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.