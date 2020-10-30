A debris fire has shut down part of I-229 late Friday night. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. and stayed active till after midnight.
The St. Joseph Police Department advised people to avoid I-229 north- and southbound from U.S. Highway 36 to the Fourth Street exit due to the fire.
According to St. Joseph Interim Emergency Management Manager Bill Lamar a storm debris pile at the old riverfront park caught on fire, he said seven Saint Joseph Fire Department units were on scene as well as a tanker truck from rosecrans was on the scene.
The police department also announced a widespread power outage. Evergy's outage map indicated around 2,500 residents were without power. Lamar said Everygy was later able to return power, the outage was caused by the flames burning a power pole nearby.
The fire also caused railroad traffic to be delayed for a while, Lamar said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation was on the scene for traffic control and bridge inspection, NEws-Press Now is still awaiting information regarding bridge condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.