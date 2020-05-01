The St. Joseph School District is welcoming a new principal at Pershing Elementary School.
Holly Brady, who currently serves as a principal in the West Nodaway R-I School District, will join the Pershing team beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Prior to her current role, Brady was an elementary school principal at the Maryville R-II School District. She was a principal for Pattonsburg R-II before that and also taught at Minnie Cline Elementary and Westview Elementary Schools during her career in education.
Brady has a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a specialist degree in superintendency from Northwest.
The Board of Education approved the appointment during an executive session in April.