tug of war
Two Boy Scouts Troops compete in a game of Tug of War, which is one of several contests that took place over the weekend. 

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Boy Scouts from 6 different troops met for the 2021 Klondike event Saturday at Camp Geiger. 

The Klondike event was an overnight event that included several competitions between troops. Competitions included a cooking contest, tug-of-war and the sledding contest. 

Chuck Hadle, Troop 6 chairperson said these events were designed to create healthy competition and create a fun atmosphere for the troops to spend the weekend. 

"We're just have all scouts come together having a good time, but having rivalries gives them a boost," Hadle said.

The event lasted until noon Sunday and Hadle said it was a solid year for the event, he just wish there could of been more snow for the sled race. 

Dayn Henderson, one of the members of Troop 75 said this was a good chance to get away from everything else and get out with his friends. 

