Boy Scouts from 6 different troops met for the 2021 Klondike event Saturday at Camp Geiger.
The Klondike event was an overnight event that included several competitions between troops. Competitions included a cooking contest, tug-of-war and the sledding contest.
Chuck Hadle, Troop 6 chairperson said these events were designed to create healthy competition and create a fun atmosphere for the troops to spend the weekend.
"We're just have all scouts come together having a good time, but having rivalries gives them a boost," Hadle said.
The event lasted until noon Sunday and Hadle said it was a solid year for the event, he just wish there could of been more snow for the sled race.
Dayn Henderson, one of the members of Troop 75 said this was a good chance to get away from everything else and get out with his friends.