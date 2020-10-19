A local 7-year-old learned recently that sometimes good things can come out of bad.
Hunter Wade left his bike outside on the porch of his St. Joseph home after riding around last Monday afternoon. When he went to go ride again, he found that the bike had been stolen. Hunter was particularly upset as he had saved up for the bike on his own, and riding and doing tricks has been his favorite hobby since he was just 2 years old.
Kelly Wade said her son was really upset following the news that his bike was stolen, and she thought a local crime group on social media may be able to help find it.
“We decided to go ahead and [post] it so maybe someone would see someone riding it. Instead, everyone was saying 'Oh I’m sorry this happened,'” she said.
Wade said she appreciated the thoughts but didn't expect more.
“Eric commented on it, talking about 'Let’s just not feel sorry for the kid, let’s help him out,” she said.
Eric Harris, along with Jeremy Despain, saw Wade's post and joined forces. Despain had an extra bike his sons grew out of, and Harris was determined to help Hunter.
"We saw there were a lot of comments on the negativity that goes on in this town and why not talk about something good instead of negative," Despain said. "Just to show him there are good people in this town who do good things."
The Wade family was surprised with visitors they didn't know the next morning.
“It was Eric and his wife Kelly, and (Hunter) was just, he didn’t know what to do, he was in total shock as you can see in that photo that was posted online. He was so happy, it made his day,” Wade said.
Hunter was excited when he got his new bike and he still has a lot of gratitude for the good deed.
“I smiled,” Hunter said. "Thank you."
Despain said him and Harris want people to know that the bad guy does not win.