The dream of going to the Super Bowl to see his favorite team play is becoming a reality for 14-year-old Will Walker.
A fundraiser on Facebook sponsored by Fighting All Monsters (FAM) has encouraged community members to rally around and donate to Walker's dream trip as he battles an incurable Synovial Sarcoma.
The fundraiser to get Will to Miami has raised over $26,500 of the $30,000 goal and Will is now getting the surprise he's been hoping for with tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs play at the Super Bowl. Faculty, staff, friends and family worked together to surprise Will at Savannah Middle School.
The City Lifestyle Magazine was a big contributor to Will's goal with a $12,000 donation.