Mall walkers and shoppers alike have grown accustomed to hearing the sounds of clanging chains and grunts coming from inside the East Hills Shopping Mall.
Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease holds a boxing class for individuals with the disease three times a week, for free.
They began with 3 or 4 students, moved up to around 40 sign ups last year, and since then they have seen a steady decrease from the pandemic.
Parkinson’s is a disease of the central nervous system that slowly takes away movement, and oftentimes it comes with tremors.
On Monday, September 14, there were around 15 boxers inside the mall. One of them was Steve Gillaspie.
The class is important for him, because when Parkinson’s patients stop moving around, their symptoms progress.
“It’s really vigorous and stimulating. I love it actually, and I focus on nothing but my bag,” Gillaspie said.
When he told his two daughters that he was taking up boxing they were proud of him. Both live in California.
Gillaspie’s coach is Tara Patterson. She formerly owned Title Boxing Club between 2014 through 2017.
“When life throws you a curveball, you don’t just lay down and give up,” Patterson said. “You stand up and you fight back. And in their cases, they put on their boxing gloves to do it.”
Patterson was brought in by Executive Director Stephanie Stewart.
They’ve both seen boxers improve after consistently going to the classes. One was a man that began hitting the bag at Title Boxing with Tara.
“When he came in, he was using a walker and really was very scary using that walker,” Stewart said. “Now he uses a cane and really doesn’t use the cane, other than for just a little bit of support.”
Stewart has been a nurse for 26 years and got the idea to open up the gym after traveling to Toledo, Ohio, and seeing a similar program there.
“This is my pinnacle, this is my summit, because I feel like I can really make a difference with these folks,” Stewart said.
The hardship of the disease comes with the simple fact that at times people like to take it easy. Gillaspie admits sometimes he fight against being a “couch potato,” because it’s an easy route to take.
Coach Patterson is there to encourage them to keep throwing punches. During a class on the anniversary of 9/11, she asked the boxers to throw 911 punches during the final burnout of the day. They also had the option to throw 411 punches for the first responders that past away, or for others 1,322 punches for the combined total.
“You know what, I love these guys too much to ever see them quit or give up” Patterson said. “I teach them about boxing, they teach me about life and perseverance.”
Each person hit their goal for the anniversary. The results were a fight back against stiffness and an untiring desire to fight back against Parkinson’s.
The program is funded completely by donations, but this year has seen difficulties from the pandemic. They were able to raise around a thousand dollars after a poker ride. However they haven’t been able to hold an annual dinner or 5k.