Heroes for Heroes, a nonprofit, is holding a bowling fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Revolutions Lane, 6938 King Hill Ave.
The organization uses the funds raised to help veterans in Northwest Missouri who need help paying medical bills, maintenance on cars or utility bills.
Entry for the fundraiser costs $50, with a cash prize worth $1,000 for first place. Two divisions will be held, one for fun and another competitive bracket.
To register for the event, which takes place at 1 p.m., call Revolutions Lanes at 816-259-3814 or TJ Goldizen at 816-383-4097. Check in takes place at 11:30 and players are guaranteed at least five games, with the best scores moving on in the tournament.