A neurologist for Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph is using Botox treatment for neurological disorders.
Dr. David Ewing, a neurologist at Mosaic Life Care, said he has administered Botox for a variety of different treatments and has had instances where it helped people be able to raise their neck or be able to open their hand.
“it’s life-changing,” Ewing said. “Many of them, it’s the only way they get control of their pain. It may allow them to do some other things.”
Ewing said that he has been giving Botox treatment since he started being a doctor and for the last seven years in St. Joseph. He said that they use it for things from minor to serious incidents.
“it’s a very targeted treatment. You’re working specifically on the muscle that’s affected,” Ewing said. “We can localize the muscle using what’s called electromyography, which is an electrical test with a needle, or we can listen to the muscles that are spasming and we can shoot specific muscles with the Botox to weaken that muscle and stop that spasms from happening.”
Ewing noted that people can loosen their arms or limbs, and in one case he used Botox treatment to release an individual’s hand that was closed together with sores from their fingernails digging into their palm.
The Botox treatment takes place every 90 days for those who are receiving treatment. Ewing said people can theoretically receive treatment for their entire life.
“Sometimes, we can release the muscle that’s so tight that it becomes simple for them to get dressed,” Ewing said. “If you’ve had a stroke and your arm is flexed up like this, trying to get a sleeve over that arm, or over a leg can be almost impossible.”
Ewing said that Botox, like anything, can have some side effects, but has found that it has been a very useful and safe treatment.
Ewing does Botox procedures at the Mosaic Life Care Neurological Clinic. He said that most health insurance supports the treatment as well as Medicare. Patients have to be referred by their regular physician.