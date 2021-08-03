Voters approve two taxes

 By Morgan Riddell News-Press NOW

Two issues up for vote have been approved by voters with 16.9% voter turnout.

A city parks tax and a county law enforcement tax have both passed overwhelmingly.

The city tax was passed with 71% of votes. The county tax was passed with 77% of votes. 

