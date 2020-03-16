Fate brought two native Northwest Missourians to the Kansas City federal courtroom in May 1939, one looking up at the other.
Merrill E. Otis, a U.S. District Court judge, presided that day. Born in Hopkins, near the Iowa line in Nodaway County, Otis had practiced law in St. Joseph in the years before President Calvin Coolidge appointed him to the federal bench.
Facing him at the defendant’s table sat a powerful man brought low. Thomas J. Pendergast, born in St. Joseph in 1872, entered a guilty plea for income tax evasion. His attorneys sought leniency, saying their 66-year-old client had a weak heart, and a prison term would amount to a death sentence.
Otis was not having it.
“The responsibility for his situation is not upon the judge who imposed the sentence but upon him, who knowingly committed the offense,” the judge said.
A news account of the day noted “a tear trickled down (Pendergast’s) cheek, but he said not a word.”
With that, the head of a Democratic machine whose influence dominated politics in Kansas City, Jefferson City and beyond, went to the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, for 15 months.
At the height of his power, Pendergast had come to be known, mostly in derogatory ways, as “Boss Tom.” In prison, he would be known as No. 55295.
Of the notable people associated with St. Joseph’s history, a few have been notorious. For better or worse, the outlaw Jesse James has been embraced. But Tom Pendergast rarely gets a prominent mention, even though Missouri would probably have never had a native-born president without him.
Pendergast attended Christian Brothers College, a school located then at 12th and Henry streets. Bob Slater, a graduate of the later incarnation of that school, once did research about its history and Pendergast’s attendance.
“In the Brothers’ archives, the name did not show up,” Slater said.
The son of Michael and Mary Pendergast, transplants to St. Joseph from Ohio, Thomas was born in a house at 1715 Frederick Ave. That location is roughly in the area of Van Vickle Monuments today, and the house remained standing and occupied at the time of Pendergast’s death in 1945.
The parents had nine children, and Slater thought the Irish-Catholic family probably went to the Cathedral Parish. Pendergast’s parents are buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
A Christian Brothers classmate would later remember Pendergast as a friendly guy with an aptitude for mathematics. He also excelled at baseball, a sport he continued to play when he went to college in St. Marys, Kansas.
Contemporaries, in reports when Pendergast died, remembered him in St. Joseph working at a freight house and driving a grocery wagon for a store a block east of the family home.
His older brother, James, had established himself in Kansas City, lore holding that his saloon in the West Bottoms had been opened as a result of winnings from a horse race. Thomas followed him there in 1894.
Dr. Jon Taylor, a historian at the University of Central Missouri who has written about Pendergast and his relationship with Harry Truman, said the younger brother likely saw Kansas City as a place to make his mark in life.
“I think he might have seen, not that St. Joe was unimportant, but Kansas City maybe presented other opportunities,” he said.
First Ward politics and the working-class voters of the area, in and around the meatpacking industry, presented Pendergast with a chance to gain influence.
The building of power depended on the distribution of government jobs and the getting of favors, and votes, in return. Pendergast excelled in the friend-making business.
When he wanted to expand his influence from the city to the eastern part of Jackson County, he identified a squeaky-clean candidate for county judge. Truman checked all the boxes, Taylor said.
“That was an area that Truman knew well. He was from Independence, he was a World War I veteran, he had been a farmer from Grandview (and) he was a Mason,” the historian explained.
Truman became a good leader, and the county progressed, especially with his oversight of road building. But Pendergast’s machine had its hand in the contracts for that construction.
“Initially, (Truman) might have been naive, but I think he learned pretty quickly that when you’re overseeing county contracts, there are all kinds of opportunities for graft and corruption,” Taylor said. “He saw it. It troubled him.”
Still, Pendergast and Truman remained loyal to one another, even if the tarnish of the relationship clung to the politician.
In 1934, with Boss Tom’s help in wrangling support (and, some allege, stealing votes), Truman got elected to a national office and got tagged with a derisive sobriquet, “the senator from Pendergast.”
Federal investigations would eventually bring down the Pendergast machine. After his stint in Leavenworth (sentenced to 15 months), Pendergast returned to Kansas City. When he died, Truman, by then Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vice president, returned for the funeral despite the awkward appearance.
“(Truman) was not going to turn his back,” Taylor said. “He gave his word, and Pendergast had given his word, of support for one another, and I think they carried that to the end.”
Slater said his father, Harold Slater, long as newsman, had met Pendergast once, introduced by then St. Joseph mayor Phil Welch.
“Pendergast remarked to my dad, ‘I don’t like any (expletive) reporter,’” he said. “So, no interview.”