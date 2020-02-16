Citizens of St. Joseph turned out in their finery for the street party. Literally, the party celebrated a street and the arrival of asphalt.
No one can underestimate the ubiquity of mud in a 19th century town on the fringe of the American frontier. Even in St. Joseph, relatively prosperous in the 1880s, rainy weather brought a mess.
A local attorney named Winslow Judson, upon a visit to New York City, saw the application of a road material known as asphalt and came back to Missouri singing its praises. Felix Street, a Downtown stretch of crushed rock, got the first treatment.
A moonlight dance was held to observe its paved glory, complete with speeches and marching bands that went from Market Square to Eighth Street. Rich and poor alike took part, an egalitarian mingling of the population marking civic progress.
This account emerged from the writings of Josiah B. Moss. Any history of the formative years of St. Joseph will reference Moss, though not among the top rank of names like Tootle and Corby, Patee and Donovan. And, of course, Robidoux.
Yet Moss had an interesting history, not to mention a grasp of history. He saw the first rider leave the Pony Express stables. He spent time with Brigham Young. He befriended a writer named Eugene Field. He took part in a cattle drive along the Chisholm Trail and later toured Europe.
His 92 years in St. Joseph, from birth to death, spanned a time of covered wagons, steamboat commerce, gold-rush fever, Civil War discord, boom-town attitudes and the local trauma of one world war, then another.
“He was kind of the Forrest Gump of St. Joe,” Gary Westcott said. “He was here when everything happened.”
During the latter years of his life, Moss wrote nearly 200 articles in the St. Joseph Union-Observer newspaper, a reflection of the history he lived through in this city. Westcott has compiled those writings in a just-released book, “Gathering Moss: Growing Up in the Wild-Wild Midwest.”
Most modern St. Joseph residents will remember Moss from the house he left behind, the Harvey Ellis-designed structure known for decades as Barbosa’s “Castillo” at 906 Sylvanie St.
In fact, Westcott became interested in the Moss story after seeing photographs on the walls at Barbosa’s.
“It’s told in a perspective of him because he wrote it,” said Westcott, who for years has managed a Facebook page called “Glimpses of the Past,” a collection of the city’s history. “There wasn’t any other way to tell the stories, because they are his stories. They are not out there.”
Digging through editions of the Union-Observer, the historian found nuggets of information that built upon his own knowledge of the city.
The pieces covered many of the events central to St. Joseph during the period, such as the wholesaling bonanza that took root from westward expansion, personal observations on Lafayette Street on the day Jesse James got shot and the sight of militias drilling on city streets.
But Moss, noted in his obituaries as a skilled storyteller, also included some quirky items of personal history, such as the time, at age 9, when he shared a beer at the Buffalo Saloon with a man reputed to be the town drunk.
“I tried to assemble it more in a linear fashion because when he actually wrote the pieces, they were all over the place,” Westcott said of the book.
Moss, who spent most of his working life as an owner of Dougherty & Moss Lumber Co., did not marry until age 42, but he lived to celebrate his golden anniversary. He died in 1942 and is buried in Mount Mora Cemetery.
Westcott, whose book is available at www.amazon.com and who has scheduled local signing events, wants to keep preserving the history of the city.
“It’s kind of a hobby gone wild,” he said. “It’s something that’s added up over the years. I first started my Facebook group, Glimpses of the Past, probably six years ago, and I never would have dreamed it would still be going. I can still find new stuff.”