Plans to refinance some of St. Joseph's sewer bonds are expected to save millions of dollars and could reduce planned sewer rate increases.
During budget hearings this year, Mayor Bill McMurray asked then-City Manager Bruce Woody to have City Staff look into refinancing for favorable rates.
"As is the case with a lot of things today with the very low interest rates—a lot of people are refinancing their home mortgages—I said during the budget hearings 'why don't we investigate refinancing some of these sewer bonds,'" McMurray said.
McMurray shared an email with the rest of the City Council last Tuesday detailing two options from the City's debt advisors, Piper Sandler & Co., to refinance some available bonds.
One plan would see total estimated interest savings of $4.3 million, which would result in a net present value benefit of $3.7 million.
Another structure would see nearly all savings realized in the first four years after refinancing in the amount of $3.5 million.
McMurray said he would prefer that option because the quick savings could provide relief from planned sewer rate increases.
"If we can garner about $3.5 million over the next four years, I don't think we'd have to increase the rates, at least we would have a good chance not to," McMurray said.
In the next five years, capital projects using sewer fees are predicted to cost around $54.6 million. Proposed sewer rate increases for the next four years are expected to be 3% annually over all accounts, with no increase in 2025, according to a rate study completed earlier this year.
The Council decided not to raise rates by 3% this year and to supplement the loss through other city funds in order to provide some relief to citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.
McMurray hopes that the continued restructuring of bonds as they become available coupled with energy savings at the Water Protection Facility through an ongoing energy efficiency project will be enough to keep rates down or to even see reductions in proposed increases or rates.
St. Joseph currently pays about $15.7 million in principle and interest on debts owed on sewer projects each year, according to Public Works Director Andy Clements.
The city will have about $199 million in outstanding sewer debt after the scheduled June 30 payment is made.
Clements said many of the bonds have interest rates that are well below market average, but he does not doubt that some bonds can be restructured over time for a benefit.