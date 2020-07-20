The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a body located in the median of I-29.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, with further information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the body was reported to have been found at about 1:54 p.m. Monday in the median at the 47 mile marker between the exits to Frederick Avenue and the Highway 36 interchange. The Sheriff's Office confirmed later on Monday afternoon that the person who was killed was likely a victim of a hit-and-run, the cause of which is not known at this time.
The incident is being investigated by the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control with the assistance of the Buchanan County Sheriff's office.
