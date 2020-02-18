The body of an unidentified white female was located in a bag on the side of Vincent Road in Buchanan County at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said a MoDot truck was traveling down Vincent Road near State Highway V, when he noticed a bag in a ditch.
Puett said the operator approached the bag and thought a body was inside and immediately called the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived at 1:30 p.m. and found a white female approximately 40 to 55 years old in the bag.
Puett said the body was transported for an autopsy. They're investigating it as a suspicious death and following all leads to find who was involved.