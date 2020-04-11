Board members of Missouri Western State University stand united in their belief that dramatic funding reductions to the university’s academic programs can’t be avoided.
Chairwoman Debbie Smith, a Missouri Western Class of 1979 alumna, said that in recent years, the members of the Board of Governors — who are appointed by the governor of Missouri to six-year terms — have come to this sullen conclusion.
Those cuts are now manifest in the form of proposals that would phase out dozens of academic majors and minors over the next two years and eliminate more than 60 full-time faculty positions. According to Smith, these reductions will help account for a $5 million budgetary hole, and an imbalance exacerbated by COVID-19. Enrollment, already down to about 5,400 from a 2011 high of nearly 6,300, could decrease as the university supports social distancing through all-online education, at least through the summer.
“It’s fair to say that this is an unprecedented situation for this university,” Smith said. “It’s certainly not unprecedented for other universities around the nation, some of which have closed their doors overnight. Obviously, we are not anywhere near that. These decisions are designed to ensure we remain that way. That’s what we are trying to avoid.”
Vice Chairman Lee Tieman said he speaks for himself and his colleagues in giving University President Matt Wilson his enthusiastic support amid challenging times. In many ways, Tieman and Smith said, Wilson’s performance amid adversity is exactly what they sought out during the search process that happened following the 2018 retirement of Dr. Robert Vartabedian, the university’s former president.
“It’s a lot more fun to be the president when commencement is going on,” Tieman said. “When you’re handing out diplomas, or when you’re cutting the ribbon for a new facility, or when you’re going to a football game and the band’s playing or you’re going to a musical performance on campus. But this is what real leadership is, this is what real leaders have to deal with. This is what you have to do in difficult times to preserve all those fun things we like to do for the future.”
Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, and those in Wilson’s office will spend the next few weeks revising the proposals in response to feedback from every corner of the Missouri Western constituent community, which is due by Wednesday, April 15. The administration then will give the Board of Governors a final package to vote on, subject to amendment, at a meeting set for Wednesday, April 29.
“I want to remind everybody to keep an open mind,” Smith said, “and to remind everybody that our job as the Board of Governors and Matt Wilson’s job as president of the university is to do what’s best for the university, without a personal agenda, and figure out what’s best for our students and our future ... We are in a hard reality, I’m sorry to say.”
Aside from Smith, Tieman and recent appointee Al Landes, who couldn’t be reached, the other Board of Governors members declined to speak on their views on the situation. Greg Mason said only that his views have “no deviation” from Smith, and that the proposed changes will produce a “stronger” university. David Liechti, Rick Ebersold and Kayla Schoonover, referring to Smith as the spokesperson for the board, deferred all commentary to her.
“For me, and all past situations with the Board of Governors, any situation that arises that needs to have comments (to) the press comes from the board chair,” Smith said. “That way you don’t have seven different opinions and seven different lines of thought. As the board, we speak as one voice, not with seven different voices. Furthermore ... on April 29, when we do have our meeting, every board member at that time will be able to make their voice heard.”
Tieman and Smith demurred on responding to recent criticism from figures like Dr. William Church, former Faculty Senate president, which suggested the Board of Governors and the previous university administration under Vartabedian did not take enough action in years past to head off the financial problems the university is experiencing now.
“Where was the board during all of this?” Church said. “They have known we are running a deficit. Isn’t it kind of their job to see that and tell the administration to fix it? To see our budget flexibility dwindling each year and take action? Well, nobody did, until this point.”
Tieman said he has confidence that Wilson and Davenport are considering the program changes fairly, focusing first on majors and academic emphasis areas that don’t have many students graduate each academic year.
“We understand (those majors) are incredibly important,” Tieman said. “But, we can’t have a sustainable university where we have private tutors rather than sustainable professor-driven classes. We have given administrators the directive to be as creative as possible in preserving as many programs as possible, but ... sometimes you have to make very hard decisions that you wish you didn’t have to make.”
Smith said she did not know how to reach Vartabedian and has not been in contact with him since his retirement; News-Press NOW has been, to date, unsuccessful in contacting him in the wake of the proposed cuts.