Candidates for this summer's delayed St. Joseph School District board of education election are weighing in on the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on instruction locally.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson declared schools in Missouri would remain closed through the end of this academic year. Parson's order lasting through the end of 2019-2020 academic year ultimately came down on Friday.
Among the six hopefuls for the two open positions on the board — Rick Gilmore, Joshua Hall, Kenneth Reeder, Brian Shewell, Michelle Traster and Lori Witham — Shewell offered a mixed view of Parson's decision. He said he believes Parson made the right move for the state. Yet the timing is proving to be inconvenient for the community; perhaps it would've been better, in Shewell's point of view, if Parson had announced his decision before the school district independently decided to close schools through Friday, April 23.
This created hopes, ultimately dashed, that school would occur in late April and May.
"It does break my heart that there are several seniors that won't get to experience their last prom or experience graduation," he said. "I know, as a senior, years ago, those were some of the best moments of my life. I really feel for them as to how hard this experience has been. But it's just a stepping stone ... for the greater things they'll have later on in life."
Hall spoke most emphatically in criticism of Parson's judgement. He said the governor put an undue burden on district constituents by deciding to leave it up to local constituencies for more than a month whether or not COVID-19 posed enough of a threat to continued school operations.
"I think it's fair to say a decision like this should come from the top," Hall said. "And we kept waiting. And we kept waiting. And I'm certainly left feeling more frustrated with the decision-making process at the top than the decision-making that has happened at a local level."
Hall said the crisis is an unprecedented moment for the school district, and an invaluable learning opportunity so that the community will be ready for either a resurgence of COVID-19 or a new disruption further down the road. Right now, the important thing is keeping students engaged by whatever means district leaders can.
"This year is just kind of wrapping up with a wet thud," Hall said. "How do we get our students to continue to doing this work when many of them may feel that none of it matters? I know everyone is trying hard to adjust. Unfortunately, we're stuck in the position of reacting. We have to learn from this and be better prepared next time."
Traster, who has a family member who would be at a very high risk of developing serious COVID-19 infection based on the state of their immune system, has been striving to adjust to the situation that has now been indefinitely extended by the governor's order. Other families have other unavoidable challenges: keeping up with online-based education without reliable internet service, or participating fully without the guidance of one or both parents, for example.
"All I can tell (our students) is, instead of focusing so much on what we can't do, have hope that when this passes, we will do something to celebrate what they've achieved," Traster said. "It's all about one day at a time. Just one day at a time, and having a positive mindset for each new day."
Reeder said he supports a cautious, deliberative and collaborative approach to the question of continued school operations. He said he believes Parson has more or less practiced this principle wisely. Reeder said he will follow that example if elected. What matters most of all is what St. Joseph School District students have lost as a consequence of the shutdown, he said.
"All of us old guys still remember our last days of school, and our graduation," Reeder said. "I'm attending my 50-year class reunion coming up next year. I'm hopeful we can turn this into a positive for our students. I just hope this doesn't become a damaging effect on their lives. That's probably the most dreadful part of all of this, what they have lost."
Gilmore said he believes the decision to close schools, and to delay doing so until last week, was a prudent one. Gilmore said that at the end of the day, Missouri's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains relatively low compared to some other parts of the nation, like New York. The Show Me State has about 4,388 cases per the latest state figures, compared to more than 190,000 in the Empire State, the majority of which are in New York City. The delayed spread of the virus gave leaders time to make an appropriately reasoned decision, Gilmore said.
"I wish they would have waited until the first of May to make that decision," Gilmore said. "And, perhaps had a month of school for this year. St. Joe's been a pretty lucky area, and we haven't really had a huge epidemic of the coronavirus. I'm afraid the children are all missing out on quite a bit this year. I don't know if they'll all be able to make that up."
A career educator, Witham has come to recognize that no students have had to deal with anything like this situation since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Even then, whether or not a given school district was closed depended on how much damage had been suffered and how quickly a given community managed to recover. Now, the entire nation is shut down and nobody knows for how long.
Witham is hopeful students will know from that example that making it through a period without school, without rite-of-passage events like prom and graduation, is possible. Meanwhile, online education will continue with its own challenges.
"It takes a lot of perseverance from the student," she said. "It takes a lot of creativity from teachers and staff. When a student is struggling and they can't just sit down and walk them through a problem, when they have to reach out through the internet, it's a real challenge. There's a time and a place for online education, but certainly it's hard to apply all curriculum that way."