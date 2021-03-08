U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he won't seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Blunt's announcement Monday morning will shake up both Missouri and U.S. politics heading into the 2022 race. He was elected seven times to the U.S. House and won election to the Senate in 2010 and 2016. He rose to a position of Senate leadership and currently serves as Republican Policy Committee Chairman and ranking Republican member of the Rules Committee.
“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video statement released Monday. “I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you. Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country."
The Senate is evenly divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris making the tie-breaking vote that gives Democrats a razor-thin majority. On Saturday, Blunt voted against a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed on a party-line, 50-49 margin. He said in a statement that the bill was not targeted enough toward relief associated with COVID-19.
Four other GOP senators have announced plans not to run in 2022: Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Burr of North Carolina.