Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt finds fault with the common description of Qassem Soleimani as a military leader.
“If your idea of a leading general is a general that leads in terrorist efforts, I think you’ve got the wrong idea of what a military leader is supposed to do,” Blunt said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
An American bomb killed Soleimani, a major general in the Iranian army, in a targeted attack last week. Blunt used the resumption of the 116th Congress to praise the decision to kill a bad guy.
“I think we should all understand that the cause of terrorism was his cause,” the Republican lawmaker said. “Iran’s purpose as a state is to encourage terrorism all over the world.”
Washington’s busy Tuesday found numerous issues at play: the death of Soleimani, Iranian and Iraqi response to the killing, a Senate committee advancing a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico and, not least, the ongoing presidential impeachment activities.
President Trump, talking to the media in the Oval Office on Tuesday, said he ordered the attack on Soleimani in retaliation for the recent death of an American contractor and others.
“You look over his past. He’s been called a monster. And he was a monster,” Trump said. “And he was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us and other people.”
The president also responded to Iraqi calls that American troops withdraw from that country.
“At some point, we want to get out,” he said, “but this isn’t the right point.”
In his Senate speech, Blunt praised Trump for ordering the attack on Soleimani, a man he hopes will be hard to replace.
“I’d say in response to that decision, good job to the U.S. forces that executed the strike, and good job, Mr. President, in being willing to make the call,” Blunt said. “It’s time the Iranians started thinking about what our next action might be instead of just quietly and vigorously planning on what their next action might be.”
Elsewhere at the Capitol, the Missouri senator spoke during a press conference of the Senate Republican leadership. Blunt serves as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee.
He chose to focus his remarks on the economy.
“Economic numbers have not been this good for a long time and may have never been any better for working families,” he said.
“If you’re a family at your kitchen table, and you see this situation compared to the one you were in two or three years ago, you understand that you’re in a much better economy and your family is in a much better place.”