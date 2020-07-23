Congress continued its slog toward a new COVID relief package Thursday, with Senate Republicans in an item-by-item consideration of pandemic assistance and Democrats, who settled on a proposal more than two months ago, mocking their disorganization.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Thursday afternoon that his Republican conference "will be laying down this proposal early next week" after the Trump administration has a chance to look over the details.
The Kentuckian had earlier said the GOP plan would be ready for review on Thursday morning.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, chairman of the chamber's Rules Committee and of an appropriations subcommittee that oversees federal health programs, has been in the thick of the negotiations.
At stake is not only a path forward for the fight against a microbe that has killed nearly 144,000 Americans, and infected roughly 4 million more, but a monetary boost for more than 17 million people put out of work by the pandemic.
The stimulus checks that landed in American checking accounts this spring? The additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for those thrown out of work? Those might make a return. Or not. It depends on the negotiations.
"Everything always takes longer than you think it’s going to take unless it happens immediately,” Blunt told Politico.com in a story published Thursday afternoon. “I’m not surprised by this."
Democratic leaders also withheld their surprise, but not in a good way. The Senate's minority leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, called Republicans "so divided, so disorganized, so unprepared" that they could not draft a document to begin negotiations.
Blunt said earlier this week that the Republicans had goals in mind.
"Basically, we're for back to school, back to work, back to child care and back to better health," the Missouri senator said. "That all takes more testing, more therapeutics, vaccines that are not only developed as quickly as we can develop them but properly and fairly and equitably delivered."
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Thursday afternoon that GOP senators had reached an agreement on testing.
"Our testing would especially focus on nursing homes, schools and child-care centers," he said.
During his remarks on Tuesday. Blunt called testing essential in the reopening of schools and the economy.
"All those things require tests that work, that are easily taken, that are quickly responded to," he said. "Frankly, the president's right when he says a test that you don't know the result of for five or six or seven days doesn't do nearly as much good as a test that you would know the result of in 15 or 20 minutes, and know how that impacts your life and everybody you're going to be associating with."
Blunt's Missouri colleague, Sen. Josh Hawley, talked to News-Press NOW about his wish list for the relief package.
"Work is my No. 1 priority," the Republican senator said. "I think that any further relief by Congress needs to focus on getting people back to work, getting the economy reopened, getting workers that job security back. I'm going to be opposed to anything that doesn't do that."
The U.S. House passed its relief package, the HEROES Act, on May 15, but the Senate did not take up the measure.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said the crisis has deepened with passage of the time between.
It took 100 days, she said, for Americans to reach 1 million coronavirus infections, 43 days to reach 2 million, 27 days to reach 3 million and now 16 days to hit 4 million.
"That acceleration is an assault on the lives and livelihoods of the American people," Pelosi said Thursday.