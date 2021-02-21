They begin popping up at random locations at the beginning of winter. Full of road salt, about 75 large blue drums are positioned at heavily traveled intersections across St. Joseph.
"We try to place them at intersections where maybe you're stopped on a hill, maybe there's a curve involved or some sort of hazardous area," said Keven Schneider, who oversees the city's streets department. "If people have some trouble and get out, throw some salt there on the street, it can hopefully help them get going again."
Schneider said the main focus of the program is to help those in need and to give the necessary resources to aid good Samaritans.
"We can't be everywhere at once," Schneider said. "Of course we're on emergency routes, but we might not be there yet and you're stuck and you need to get somewhere fast, or there's a hazard to traffic. So, it is a good thing."
As for refilling the barrels, street departments crews usually make rounds to check on their status, but it hasn't been a top priority this month given the state of the weather.
Schneider said his crews have been hard at work focusing on the never-ending battle of frigid temperatures and several bouts of snow. It would snow, temperatures would drop and before they could recover from the last event the cycle would continue -- and in some cases get even worse. Then, a prolonged stretch of historically cold temperatures settled in, shattering records and making it even harder to treat roadways while temperatures dropped 40 degrees lower than the temperature threshold needed for typical rock salt to be effective. With a historically brutal temperature of -22 degrees Tuesday morning, the tactic had to change for Schneider's team.
"We add sugar beet molasses and we've had it down a lot, but a lot of that depends on humidity and air pressure," said Schneider, who determined his formula can work between 0 degrees through the teens.
As for his employees, the superintendent of streets said it's been 12-hour shifts with all hands on deck and little downtime.
"(The street crews) are holding together well," Schneider said. "We haven't had any issues, but you can just tell they're getting tired."
Schneider said the overall feedback has been positive since the program began more than two decades ago. Outside of the salt, which the department buys in bulk, there really isn't much cost to the initiative.
"We got the barrels for free," he said. "It's just the price of going out and filling them."
Because they are working with a limited number of barrels, Schneider said his office isn't able to currently meet the demand for additional salt bins.
"We get calls all the time from people wanting one by their house and we only have a limited number of barrels," he said. "So what we do is we keep a list and then if we find one is never used, then we would maybe move that one."