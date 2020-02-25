A special partnership is aiming to spur blood donations in the area.
On Tuesday, Missouri Western State University kick-started the event with the “Champions Save Lives” Big 12 Blood Drive Event. The Big 12 Conference paired with the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City to encourage donations and expand its outreach.
“Today we are here to boost our supplies,” said Beverly Longcor, collection supervisor for the community blood center. “We will all use it and it will go where it needs to go.”
Donors received a free T-shirt and were entered for a chance to win tickets to either the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Game on March 15 or one session of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. This will be the first time since 2012 both events take place in Kansas City.
Many students were eager to participate and were lining the halls an hour before the blood drive started.
"I've donated seven times and this saves lives," student Hailey Isabell said.
For some, it wasn't their first time donating.
"In the past, I've donated a gallon," Shelby Gainez, senior nursing major, said. "We see in our clinicals how huge the need for blood is in this area."
Many donated because it helps others.
"I donate because it's exciting," Taylor Edwards said. "You see the effects of where it goes to help people by hearing stories from friends, teachers and people in the community."
There was also the opportunity to donate platelets, which are always in high demand.
“O negative is the universal blood type, so it is really in need,” Longcor said.
For more information on how to donate and locations holding drives in the upcoming month, go to redcrossblood.org or contact the Community Blood Center.